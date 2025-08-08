Sunny Deol’s Border 2 movie teaser release: Will Diljit Dosanjh feature in it amid casting controversy?

Sunny Deol returns as Major Kuldip Singh in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. He stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The Republic Day 2026 release is all set for a teaser for the fans.

The film’s shooting is finished. On August 15, a one-minute announcement video featuring Sunny Deol will be launched. The movie highlights the India–Pakistan rivalry.

The teaser will be released online and shown in cinemas during Independence Day weekend. It will also play before War 2 across major multiplex chains. The producers have partnered with cinema chains to ensure the teaser's wide screening.

“Anurag Singh has cut a 1-minute announcement video with Sunny Deol, which encapsulates the India–Pakistan rivalry and the spirit of Border 2. With the teaser, the makers plan to reannounce and confirm the Republic Day 2026 release date. The announcement teaser drops on August 15, 2025,” a source told Pinkvilla.

“The producers have done a back-end deal with the national multiplex chains to screen the Border 2 teaser with War 2, and everyone has willingly agreed to do the same,” the source added.

Diljit Dosanjh controversy Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an Air Force officer who got the Param Vir Chakra after becoming a martyr while defending Srinagar Air Base in the 1971 war.

Some people raised questions about his casting because of his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. They felt he was not the right choice for a patriotic film.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistani actress criticised India’s military actions, which made things worse. The producers said it was shot before tensions rose, but the outrage continued. The film was released only overseas.

However, the makers of Border 2 got permission to release the film since no Pakistani actor was involved. T-Series told the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) that the shoot was almost complete. Only two or three days of Diljit’s shoot remained.

Ashoke Pandit from the Directors’ Association said re-shooting with another actor would delay the film and cause losses. However, he added that new films with Diljit would be banned, especially if his role can be replaced.