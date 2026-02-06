Sunny Deol's Border 2 sees 68.78% drop in Week 2: Check box office collection on Day 14

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has witnessed inconsistent box office collections over the first two weeks of its release. Despite a strong start, the film saw significant revenue declines in its second week.

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has completed 14 days in cinemas. While it has had a strong box-office performance so far, the numbers are falling each day.

The war drama opened strongly, raking in 30 crore on Day 1. Earnings climbed to 36.5 crore on Day 2, marking 21.67% growth. Box office collections surged further to 54.5 crore on Day 3, up 49.32%.

Day 4 delivered 59 crore, with an additional 8.26% increase, before collections dropped steeply to 20 crore on Day 5, reflecting a massive 66.10% fall.

The downward trend continued with 13 crore on Day 6, down 35%. Box office collections fell further to 11.25 crore on Day 7, a 13.46% decline. Week 1 closed at a strong 224.25 crore.

In the second week, the film earned 10.75 crore on Day 8, a 4.44% decline. The film then recovered to 17.75 crore on Day 9 with a 65.12% growth. Day 10 added 22.5 crore, a 26.76% increase.

But, box office collections again declined to 5.75 crore on Day 11, a sharp 74.44% drop. The movie stayed flat at 5.75 crore on Day 12.

Day 13 recorded 4.15 crore with a further 27.83% fall. It was the lowest number since its release. Early estimates place Day 14 earnings even lower, at 3.35 crore. Week 2 collections stand at 70 crore net, a 68.78% decline from Week 1.

The film now approaches the 300-crore net milestone in India. In 14 days, Border 2 has collected 294.25 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

Border 2’s worldwide collection after 13 days was 398.5 crore. The movie earned 347.5 crore gross in India and 51 crore overseas.

Hindi movie releases this week

Sustaining momentum in the coming days may prove challenging. However, what may help Border 2 is that there are no major movie releases this week. Today, three Hindi movies are releasing.

Vadh 2, a Hindi crime thriller, reunites Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Though not a direct sequel, it keeps the dark emotional tone of the earlier story. The plot follows a police officer probing a disturbing prison crime, linked to a widowed guard and a convict.

The popular Indian sitcom, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has been turned into a full-length film titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run. The movie reunites the original cast, including Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava. Guest stars include Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Then, Vikram Bhatt returns with Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past. It is a sequel to the 2011 hit Haunted 3D. The story follows a couple who move into a haunted mansion. The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande and Praneet Bhatt.

O’Romeo

Border 2 is likely to face competition in the following week with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Valentine’s Week release. The buzz around O’Romeo is extremely high. The film is a gritty action romance based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The excitement is high as it marks Bhardwaj’s reunion with Shahid Kapoor. They produced earlier hits like Kaminey and Haider.

The cast includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia. Farida Jalal’s unexpected tough role, as seen in the trailer, has shocked viewers.

