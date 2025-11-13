Sunny Deol snaps at paparazzi outside his home amid Dharmendra’s health concerns: Watch video

Actor Sunny Deol lost his cool on Thursday after paparazzi continued to gather outside his Mumbai residence while his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, recovers at home following a recent health scare. The actor stepped out to confront photographers, urging them to show “some shame” and respect the family’s privacy.

Sunny Deol’s Outburst Caught On Camera In videos circulating on social media, Sunny is seen coming out of his house visibly upset, folding his hands before the photographers and reprimanding them for shooting non-stop despite the family going through a difficult phase.

“Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye… Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain… fir bhi aise videos bana rahe ho… sharam nahi aati,” he said, asking paparazzi to stop filming and step back from the gate.

Watch the viral video here:

The tense moment comes after days of heightened media presence, starting from Dharmendra’s stay at Breach Candy Hospital to his return home on Wednesday. Photographers continued to camp outside the residence, even filming food deliveries being brought to the Deol home.

Dharmendra Recovering At Home Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Sunny released a statement confirming that the actor’s treatment would continue at home and requested the media to avoid speculation.

“Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request everyone to respect his and the family’s privacy,” the statement read. Sunny also thanked fans for their prayers and good wishes.

Also Read | Sunny Deol hides face at hospital to visit Dharmendra, Salman Khan joins them