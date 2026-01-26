Sunny Deol turns protective for Esha, Ahana at Border 2 screening amid family feud rumours after Dharmendra's death

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol ended family feud rumours as he made his first appearance with his sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The Deol sisters extended their support to the actor for his new release, Border 2. They attended a recent screening of the film in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sunny Deol with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol In a paparazzi video, Sunny Deol was seen posing with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. All of them kept in casual with their outfits. While Esha opted for a black-and-white checkered shirt with jeans, Ahana wore a sky-blue shirt and jeans. Sunny Deol looked handsome in an off-white shirt and matching pants. He completed the look with a black baseball cap.

He rested his hands on the shoulders of his sisters.

The Deol siblings posed for the cameras and smiled. They were seen thanking the photographers before making their way inside the venue. Sunny Deol seemed attentive, and he guided his sisters towards the screening gate.

Watch video:

Netizens happy to see Deol siblings Reacting to their rare appearance together after Dharmendra's passing, fans showered love in the comments.

A user called it the “Pic of the day.” “He is the father figure to his sisters. Role model brother. Feel so good to see his love for his sisters. They are well protected,” added another.

Yet another commented, “So nice to see them together.”

“He is keeping the promise he gave it to his dad! Be there for your sisters,” someone else mentioned.

Dharmendra's death Dharmendra passed away on 24 November last year. After a prolonged health issue, he took his last breath at his Mumbai residence.

Deol family feud explained As his last rites were held without the media attention, Hema Malini and Esha Deol were snapped arriving at his funeral much later.

Later, the families held two different prayer meets to honour Dharmendra. While one was hosted by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, another was organised by Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Most celebrities of the industry were spotted attending the event organised by Sunny Deol.

While rumours about the family rift emerged online, neither of the family member confirmed or denied the speculations.

Also Read | Ramesh Sippy shares how Dharmendra admitted his love for Hema Malini

Dharmendra's family For the unversed, Dharmendra married twice. He is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur and their celebrity children- Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol. They also have two daughters- Vijeta and Ajeeta.

Dharmendra also married actress Hema Malini. Together, they had two daughters- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.