Sunny Deol upcoming project: Actor announces new movie ‘Gabru’ on birthday; social media flooded with wishes

In a special treat for his fans, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie, ‘Gabru’, on his birthday on Sunday, October 19.

Advertisement

Announcing the release of the movie, the ‘Gadar’ star said that his new project is a story of “courage, conscience, and compassion,” which will also star Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani.

In his Instagram post, Deol also took a moment to thank his friends and fans for “love and blessings” on his birthday.

Check Sunny Deol's post here: “Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings. Here's something for you all who have been waiting,” he said. “Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!” he continued.

Advertisement

Presented by Om Chhangani and Echelon, and written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, ‘Gabru’ features a soundtrack by Mithoon, Satinder Sartaaj, and Anurag Saikya, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

The film is set to release on 13 March 2026.

Social media flooded with birthday wishes for Sunny Deol As the actor celebrated, he shared a glimpse into his birthday celebration earlier today in a heartwarming Instagram video. His family, friends, and fans flooded the comment section with good wishes.

Bobby Deol shared a happy selfie with her elder brother on Instagram and extended an affectionate birthday wish for the actor: “Love you Bhaiya. Happy birthday!”

Advertisement

In the video titled “Happy Birthday To ME”, Sunny can be seen joyfully singing, along with Punjabi music playing in the background and firecrackers bursting. He looked excited and thrilled on his special day.

Sunny Deol's step-sister, actor Esha Deol, also extended birthday wishes and wrote, “Happy birthday bhaiya.” She reshared Sunny's birthday celebratory video on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

Many took to the comment section and extended greetings to Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol added cake and heart emojis to cheer for his brother.

Preity Zinta wrote, “Happy Birthday to you. Loads of love, happiness n success today n always,” while Shilpa Shetty added, “Happppyyyy Birthday Sunny. Wishing you great health, success and happiness.”

Mona Singh commented, “Happpy bday.”

Sunny Deol is also gearing up for Anurag Singh's ‘Border 2’. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa also joined the cast recently. The film is scheduled for release on 22 January 2026.