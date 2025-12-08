‘My dad is always with me’: Sunny Deol wishes late father Dharmendra, Abhay Deol shares unseen pic

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol became the latest member of the Deol family to fondly remember Dharmendra on his birth anniversary. Dharmendra passed away at 89, days away from his December birthday.

Cherishing his moments with the He-Man of Bollywood, Sunny Deol shared a video of him enjoying nature. He also penned an emotional note along with the video. This marks the actor's first post on social media about Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol shares video with Dharmendra The video showed the father-son duo enjoying a mountain view at an unknown location. Sunny Deol is heard asking Dharmendra, “So papa, enjoying?” The veteran actor replies in the clip, “I am really enjoying my son. It's lovely.” “So beautiful,” junior Deol quips.

“Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me love you papa. Miss you,” the Gadar actor wrote in the caption.

Esha Deol's emotional letter for Dharmendra Earlier in the day, Esha Deol wrote on Instagram, "To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one.”

"For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical precious memories… life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.”

“I so painfully miss you papa… your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto “ always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong” I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you papa. Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu.”

Abhay Deol shared an unseen photo from his childhood days with Dharmendra and opened up about some life lessons. He shared online, “Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, “look at the light”, and had the photographer click this pic. I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday.”