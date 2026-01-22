Sunny Deol's Border 2 banned in gulf countries for ‘anti-Pakistan’ content after Dhurandhar? Here's what we know

The much-awaited sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster, Border 2, is only a day away from its release. Amid this, a report claims that the film release has been blocked in six Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, over ‘anti-Pakistan’ content. If this is true, this will be the second release of 2026 to get banned in the region due to the same issue.

Border 2 banned in Gulf countries: Report Previously, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar was blocked in six countries.

According to a report of Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 was rejected for release in the gulf countries.

A source told the entertainment portal, “Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will not be releasing Border 2. By now, it's given that films which are perceived as having ‘anti-Pakistan’ content don’t get a release in this belt. Yet, the team of Border 2 did make an attempt and sadly, their attempts proved futile. One day is left for release and the hope is still there that they pass the film, though the possibility seems remote.”

The source also added, “Recently, even Dhurandhar was not allowed a release in the same region. However, the makers of Border 2 are not losing sleep over it as they are aware that if the film manages to strike a chord with the moviegoers, the sky would be the limit in terms of its collections. Even Dhurandhar excelled at the ticket window and the money lost due to no release in the UAE/GCC belt didn’t matter. Hopefully, Border 2 will go the same way.”