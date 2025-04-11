Sunny Deols Jaat roars at Box Office, rakes in this amount on Day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The magic of Sunny Deol's "dhai kilo ka haath" has once again lit theatres across India with the action-loaded film 'Jaat' doing well as per estimates from Box Office collections.

Released on Thursday, 'Jaat', which is directed by Gopichand Malineni, opened to great reviews, raking in over ₹9.5 crore net in India on its first day.

Sharing how the film performed on Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X wrote, "#Jaat picked up momentum with each passing hour - exceeding industry expectations that had pegged its Thursday opening at around ₹7 cr. Released on a Thursday to coincide with the partial #MahavirJayanti holiday, #Jaat recorded low advance bookings - primarily because ticket sales only opened a day earlier, on Wednesday. However, strong spot bookings, particularly in mass belts, turned the tide... While urban centres reported low occupancy, #Jaat witnessed excellent footfalls across single screens in mass circuits."

He added, "There's potential for single screens to perform much better, and if multiplexes *beyond the metros* also come on board, #Jaat could be well on its way to a strong lifetime total. A decline on Friday cannot be ruled out [working day], but the #Baisakhi weekend is expected to boost footfalls significantly on Saturday and Sunday. With Monday also being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], it's important for #Jaat to post a healthy score over the extended weekend. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu ₹9.62 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' also features stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

On Friday, Randeep penned a note filled with gratitude in response to the love he has received for his portrayal of Ranatunga.

"Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga...Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling. A huge thank you to my visionary director @yoursgopichand , for trusting me with this intense role and guiding me every step of the way. Working alongside the legend @iamsunnydeol Paaji was an absolute blast -- so down-to-earth, so full of fire," he wrote.

"Grateful to my incredible co-stars @vineet_ksofficial, @regenacassandrra, and @SaiyamiKher -- your talent and energy made every scene come alive. And a heartfelt thanks to @MythriMovieMakers and @PeopleMediaFactory for believing in #Jaat and going all out to bring this story to life.This journey was raw, challenging, and deeply fulfilling -- and your love has made it all the more special," Randeep penned.