Sunny Deol's team dismisses Dharmendra's death rumours: ‘He is stable and under observation’

Veteran actor, Hindi film icon Dharmendra, has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Hours after Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were snapped visiting the veteran at the hospital, rumours of Dharmendra's demise surfaced on social media.

Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra Amid the death hoax surrounding Dharmendra, Sunny Deol’s team dismissed the claims in a statement.

According to a report by Firstpost, the team's statement read: ‘Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy. Team Sunny Deol.’

Dharmendra is 89.

Earlier in the evening, Sunny Deol arrived at the hospital where Dharmendra is admitted. Sunny Deol's sons, Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol were also with him.

Apart from the Deol family, actor Govinda and Ameesha Patel were also snapped reaching the hospital.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra On the other hand, Hema Malini, who was regularly visiting Dharmendra in the hospital, urged everyone to pray for her husband's speedy recovery. She took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a picture of Dharmendra. The actor-politician wrote in the caption, “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.”

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 31 October. At that time, reports claimed that he was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness. However, his team later dismissed the claims.

In a statement, his team said that Dharmendra was hospitalised for a routine check-up.

Their official statement read: “There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to worry about as he is absolutely fine.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.