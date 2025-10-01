Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Day 1: Varun-Janhvi's film sells 35K+ tickets, way behind Kantara 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is gearing up for its release this Thursday. The Dharma film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It will clash with Rishabh Shetty's Kantara Chapter 2 at the box office.

Advertisement

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Day 1 According to Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to open with more than ₹2 crore business on day 1.

It is likely to have a decent start, going by the advance bookings for Day 1, collecting ₹1.40 crore ( ₹2.56 crore including block seats) across India. Considering blocked seats, the film is set to open with a collection of ₹2.56 crore in India.

So far, 36,535 tickets have been sold for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The film has managed to get 3,776 shows across India.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara Chapter 1 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, which has already grossed ₹13.07 crore ( ₹130.69 million) nationwide via advance booking. It has sold a total of 4.75 lakh (4,75,785) tickets across 12,511 shows.

Advertisement

Both films are releasing on 2 October.

Varun Dhawan on box office clash with Kantara Chapter 1 Talking about the clash of two films, recently Varun Dhawan said that both films are different and will do "big business".

"... And Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra is a very big date, two films can really do big business, and they are very different films. I don't know what is the best time (to release a film), I would love to come on a date where no film comes on..."

"Also, how much can you delay it? So, unless you are this very big film, which is made at a budget of ₹200-300 crores, you can't. We can't dictate terms or we can't find any place. Whatever our distributors felt, Karan (Johar) sir felt, they chose that date. And as actors we are doing our best (to promote the film)," Dhawan told PTI in an interview.

Advertisement

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was initially scheduled to release earlier this year, in April. However, it was pushed to a later date due to the director's health.