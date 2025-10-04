Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi's film sees first dip, close to ₹15 cr mark

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, witnessed its first dip in domestic collection on day 2. Despite being the film's first Friday, the earnings of the film were affected as the festive season ended.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2 The film is now inching close to the ₹15 crore mark in India.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned ₹5.25 crore net in India on day 2. While this is the early estimate, the latest earnings had a 43.24% dip in its earnings on Day 2 compared to Day 1.

The Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer was released on Thursday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami. It opened with a decent first-day collection of ₹9.25 crore net in India.