Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor film earns ₹13.29 crore

Shashank Khaitan’s latest family drama, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, has managed a modest run at the box office. On its second day, the film collected around ₹13.29 crore nett in India, according to early estimates.

The final numbers are expected to be updated later once the late-night show collections are added.

Released on October 2, the film has been facing tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, which has registered a massive pan-India opening of over ₹60 crore nett.

As per Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recorded an overall occupancy of 14.94% on Day 1, with evening shows driving major footfalls. Chennai led regional performance with 35.50% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad (28%) and Bengaluru (26.33%). While Mumbai, NCR and Hyderabad showed steady numbers, markets like Surat, Bhopal and Ahmedabad reported relatively lower turnout. Across territories, afternoon and evening shows drew maximum engagement, with Chennai standing out despite limited screenings.

About the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, along with Manish Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

The project was originally slated for release in April 2025, but was postponed due to the director’s health issues.

