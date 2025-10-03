Subscribe

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun-Janhvi's film rakes in ₹9.5 cr amid Kantara 1 clash

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Sneha Biswas
Published3 Oct 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a scene from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a scene from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.(Dharma Productions)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's romantic-comedy film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released on Thursday on the occasion of Dussehra. The film had a decent opening business amid clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned 9.5 crore net in India on day 1.

The film witnessed an overall occupancy of about 34.08% in theatres across India on Thursday.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a moderate start with an occupancy of 14.77% during the morning shows, which went on to improve in the afternoon

Morning Shows: 14.77%

Afternoon Shows: 38.93%

Evening Shows: 43.65%

Night Shows: 38.95%

 
 
