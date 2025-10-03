Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun-Janhvi's film rakes in ₹9.5 cr amid Kantara 1 clash

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's romantic-comedy film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released on Thursday on the occasion of Dussehra. The film had a decent opening business amid clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned ₹9.5 crore net in India on day 1.

The film witnessed an overall occupancy of about 34.08% in theatres across India on Thursday.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a moderate start with an occupancy of 14.77% during the morning shows, which went on to improve in the afternoon

Morning Shows: 14.77%

Afternoon Shows: 38.93%

Evening Shows: 43.65%