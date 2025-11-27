Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: When will Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's movie stream on Netflix

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: After a lukewarm response at the box office, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set for its online debut with Netflix.

The romantic comedy, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan, is pinning hopes on its OTT debut to capture viewers' interest.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: When to watch online? Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will begin streaming on Netflix from Thursday, November 27, nearly two months after its theatrical release.

“Pyaar ke liye ladne ki taiyari hogyi hai 😤💖 Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out now, on Netflix,” the OTT giant said in its latest Instagram post.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Plot According to IMDb description, the story for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around “two former lovers in Delhi try to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new unexpected romance blooms. Who will find their happy ending amid the confusion.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Cast Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra

Rohit Saraf

Maniesh Paul

Akshay Oberoi

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Box Office Collection Despite its glossy production and a familiar romantic-comedy formula, the movie struggled commercially. On its opening day, it collected around ₹9 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

By the end of its first week, box-office collections had fallen to approximately ₹41.1 crore, reflecting weak weekday performance.

One of the major reasons for this underperformance was its clash with Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which emerged as an overwhelming box-office success.

Director Khaitan addressed the clash publicly, saying, “I believe my film is limitless.”

However, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari finished its theatrical run with a box office collection of close to ₹100 crore gross globally.

According to Sacnilk, it earned a gross of ₹98.35 crore at the worldwide box office, of which India gross stood at ₹73.85 crore and the overseas collection was ₹24.5 crore.

The movie's India net stood at ₹61.85 crore.