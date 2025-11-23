'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' OTT release: When is Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor movie coming out on Netflix?

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, the romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to debut on Netflix on November 27, nearly two months after its theatrical release.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan, failed to make the expected impact at the box office despite a strong cast and early viewer interest.

Released on October 2, 2025, coinciding with the national holiday of Dussehra, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ features not only Dhawan and Kapoor but also Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

The film was shot by Manush Nandan, with editing by Manan Sagar and Charu Shree Roy; John Stewart Eduri composed the background score, and Tanishk Bagchi wrote the songs.

Despite its glossy production and a familiar romantic-comedy formula, the film struggled commercially. On its opening day, it collected around ₹9 crore, according to several industry reports.

By the end of its first week, box-office collections had fallen to approximately ₹41.1 crore, reflecting weak weekday performance.

One of the major reasons for this underperformance was its clash with Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which emerged as an overwhelming box-office success.

Director Shashank Khaitan addressed this clash publicly, saying, “I believe my film is limitless.”

He expressed that he is less concerned with numbers and more focused on the film’s creative identity.

Critics and audiences offered mixed reviews. While some praised the light-hearted writing and nostalgic Bollywood references, others noted that the climax felt rushed and predictable.

According to reports, by its sixth day in theatres, the film had earned just ₹36.25 crore, still short of expectation.

As the film prepares its OTT debut, its producers will be hoping that Netflix distribution will offer a second life. Being available on the streaming platform may help ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ recover some of its theatrical losses, especially given the strength of its cast and the enduring appeal of Dharma Productions’ light-hearted romance formula.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming films For Varun Dhawan, the film arrives at a pivotal moment in his career. He is also lined up for future projects including ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, directed by his father David Dhawan, and ‘Border 2’, a war sequel by J.P. Dutta.