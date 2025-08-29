Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Varun Dhawan's rom-com excites fans with Sonu Nigam ‘ki aawaz full 2010-15 vibe’

The upcoming Bollywood film Sunny ‘Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,’ starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor all set to hit the silver screens soon. Its filmmakers on Friday, August 29, dropped a teaser of the romantic comedy, creating excitement among cinephiles.

Scheduled for release on the occasion of Dussehra festival on October 2, the caption to the teaser states, “Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding.” The short 52-second teaser opens with a background voice calling the name “Bantu” to which Varun Dhawan, dressed as Baahubali, says, “Lag raha hoon na men Baahubali (Don't I look like Baahubali).” Featuring Sonu Nigam's hit song, the video seems to revive old Bollywood feel.

Varun then goes on to clarify that he is not a Baahubali, instead sanskari Sunny. The clip concludes with 'banter' between Varun and Janhvi's characters where the later in the role of “Tulsi” is trying to convince him that she has been to a nightclub before. Unconvinced, Sunny asserts that she is mistaking jagran for nightclub which is followed by cue laughs.

Watch Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser here:

Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner Dharma Productions, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, besides other lead actors.

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the short footage from Shashank Khaitan directorial movie as one user remarked, “Finally, a Varun film after ages! The teaser looks fun.”

A second user wrote, “Old Varun Vibe - Mai tera hero, Badrinath and Humpty sharma is Back.”

A third comment read, “Teaser is good but background song and sonu ji ki aawaz full 2010-15 vibe I loved it.”

A fourth user replied, “Feels like Varun Dhawan becoming Govinda of 90's.”