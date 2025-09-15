Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer out: Janhvi and Varun's rom-com reminds netizens of I Want You Back

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer out: After Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor is back with another romantic-comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. It also marks the Bollywood debut of influencer, Dharna Durga.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer On Monday, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari sets the stage for a mix of love and chaos. It opens with Varun Dhawan’s character hopelessly in love with Ananya (played by Sanya Malhotra), determined to sweep her off her feet with a proposal. But just as things seem straightforward, he gets rejected.

Janhvi Kapoor enters the frame, still in love with Rohit Saraf, her ex.

What follows is a rollercoaster of emotions, from fiery confrontations and jealous outbursts to playful banter and over-the-top drama. The narrative soon turns messier as Varun Dhawan finds himself drawn to Kapoor, blurring the lines of his grand plan to win Malhotra back before her wedding with Saraf.

Promising humour, romance, and witty punch lines, the trailer teases everything that is expected from a Bollywood romantic-comedy, set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding.

Netizens react to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer The trailer has so far received mixed reactions from netizens.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Karan Johar, who is backing the film, wrote in a joint post with Dhawan and Kapoor: “Disclaimer: This festive season, the only ‘EX-xxxrtra’ thing served will be revenge and chaos!”

Responding to it, Ayushmann Khurrana and Khushi Kapoor cheered for the film team.

A user wrote, “Varun is back with a rom-com avatar after so many years excited to watch this film.”

“Not strong enough to tolerate Jhanvi for 2 hours. Forget acting, she has trouble even standing in front of a camera. Sanya is so much better! Subtle and charming,” added another.

“If alia was there.. but koi na loved the trailer,” commented one.

One more wrote, “Since 5 years KJo has same style of promos, nothing new!! Janhvi is giving flops but still gets production houses and we all know the reason.. anyway KJo will fake the collection numbers eventually to claim it a hit.. Bollywood is Gone!”

“The audacity of Karan Johar to not give even a single dialogue to Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi in the trailer. But then again, after casting Janhvi as the lead, nothing should surprise us,” mentioned one more user.

Someone also said, “I can smell the Climax even before its release way too predictable storyline.” “Feels like inspired from “I want you back”,” mentioned yet another one.