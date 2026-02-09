Super Bowl heartbreak? Cardi B and Stefon Diggs fuel split rumours online

After a dramatic Super Bowl LX weekend, a new chapter of speculation has opened up around celebrity rapper Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs broken up? What began as a high-profile show of support quickly turned into widespread online chatter about the status of their relationship — now drawing headlines across entertainment and sports news.

The couple — who welcomed their first child together in November 2025 — were centre stage throughout the NFL season and build-up to the championship game. But shortly after the Patriots’ 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, fans noticed significant shifts on social media that ignited breakup rumours.

Social platforms lit up when screenshots began circulating showing that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had unfollowed each other, a move that many interpreted as a sign of trouble in their relationship. Neither star has publicly addressed the change or confirmed its meaning, but the timing — just after the Super Bowl — added fuel to the speculation.

The social-media shift came after a week of high emotions: Cardi had been seen at the AFC Championship game, celebrating as Diggs and the Patriots clinched their Super Bowl berth, and had been a visible presence in his camp throughout the season.

Drama around the couple was already percolating before the big game. A clip from a Fanatics Super Bowl party viral on social media showed Cardi being asked if she had a message for Diggs before kick-off. Her response — simply “Good luck” before walking away — was brief but immediately dissected by fans and commentators online.

Some saw it as playful shorthand; others viewed it as potentially telling about the pair’s state of mind heading into the biggest game of the season.

Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — and Diggs’ relationship has been one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of recent NFL seasons. The couple made their connection public in May 2025, and their son — affectionately referred to online as “Baby Brim” — was born in November 2025.

Diggs, now 32, has also had to manage considerable off-field attention, including legal issues from late 2025 that remain unresolved. Cardi’s support during his campaign — both online and in the stands at games — was widely noted throughout the NFL season.

Online reaction has ranged from speculation about the stress of a Super Bowl defeat to theories about tension within the Patriots’ inner circle during Super Bowl weekend. Some commentators tied the unfollowing to deeper relationship strain; others cautioned that social media behaviour doesn’t always reflect reality.

On social platforms, fans have debated everything from the couple’s future plans — including a teased possibility of engagement before the Super Bowl that never came to pass — to their contrasting public personas.