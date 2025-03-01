Superboys of Malegaon Box Office Collection Day 2: Reema Kagti’s film gets mild response, mints THIS amount

Superboys of Malegaon Box Office Collection Day 1: Based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the Indian city of Malegaon, Reema Kagti's latest film opened to a mixed-to-positive response from critics and continues to dive down.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com's estimates, the film began with a dull start at the box office and earned ₹45 lakh on the first day of the release. On Day 2, the movie could earn an estimated amount of ₹34 lakh, taking the India net collection to ₹84 lakh.

Also, the Superboys of Malegaon had an overall 9.92 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 6.30% in morning shows, 13.53% in afternoon shows, 0% in evening shows, and 0% in night shows.

With this, the film replaced Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa ( ₹1.15 crore) to become the lowest-opening film of 2025 so far.

Not only this, Reema Kagti's latest film even failed to surpass Sohum Shah's Crazxy ( ₹90 lakh), which was released on the same day.

Among other films, which failed to have a strong opening at the box office in 2025 include Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar ( ₹2.75 crore), Aman Devgn and Rasha Thadani's debut film Azaad ( ₹1.5 crore), and Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi ( ₹1.5 crore).

About Superboys of Malegaon: Inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, the movie 'Supermen of Malegaon' stars Adarsh Gourav as Nasir, Vineet Kumar Singh as Farogh, Shashank Arora as Shafique, Anuj Singh Duhan as Akram, Riddhi Kumar as Mallika, Saqib Ayub as Irfan, Gyanendra Tripathi as Nihal, and Muskkaan Jaferi as Shabeena.

The movie also premiered in the Gala section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on 13 September 2024 and was released in theatres on 28 February.

Speaking about the movie, Reema Kagti told HT, "We haven't made up anything. It may not be historically accurate, or we may have combined a person or two together. We have taken those kinds of liberties, but everything we have taken is from his life."