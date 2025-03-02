Superboys of Malegaon Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite opening to weak numbers, the Superboys of Malegaon movie saw a steep rise in its earnings on Saturday (Day 2). The earnings, however, dipped again on Sunday.

So far, the Reema Kagti directorial is expected to earn ₹1.77 crore India net, after three days of its theatrical run, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Superboys of Malegaon Box Office Collection Day 3 The Adarsh Gourav starrer film minted ₹58 lakhs on Sunday, which is nearly 15 per cent less as compared to the movie's earnings the previous day.

On Saturday, the Superboys of Malegaon movie had minted ₹69 lakhs, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. On the opening day, the movie had managed to earn merely ₹5 lakhs.

About Superboys of Malegaon Superboys of Malegaon is based on the journey of Nasir Shaikh and a group of passionate amateur filmmakers from the small town of Malegaon. The movie draws inspiration from the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, which highlighted the creative efforts of the local filmmakers in the town.

Superboys of Malegaon cast Directed by Reema Kagti, 'Superboys of Malegaon' stars Adarsh Gourav as Nasir, Vineet Kumar Singh as Farogh, Shashank Arora as Shafique, Anuj Singh Duhan as Akram, Riddhi Kumar as Mallika, and Saqib Ayub as Irfan. The cast also includes Gyanendra Tripathi, Muskkaan Jaferi, Anmol Kajani, and Manjiri Pupala.

Adarsh Gourav shares ‘eye-opening experience’ Ahead of the film's release, Adarsh Gourav shared his experience working on Superboys of Malegaon.

Adarsh Gourav said: “Working on Superboys of Malegaon has been an eye-opening experience. Nasir Shaikh's story is one of sheer passion and determination—he creates cinema with minimal resources but maximum heart. Watching how he navigates filmmaking, with limited budgets, local actors, and raw talent, has been incredibly inspiring. It reminded me that cinema is not just about grand sets and massive productions; at its core, it's about storytelling and the emotions it evokes,” as per multiple reports.