Supergirl Box Office: Milly Alcock film opens to $18 million, DC reboot faces tough competition from Toy Story 5

Supergirl, the latest chapter in the rebooted DC Universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, has opened to an estimated $18 million on its first day in North America, including preview shows, early industry estimates said. That puts the film on course for a domestic opening weekend in the $38 million to $40 million range, well short of the stronger numbers once expected.
Directed by Craig Gillespie and featuring Milly Alcock in her first lead turn as Kara Zor-El, the film opened across more than 3,600 theatres in North America on Friday. The reported $18 million total includes about $7.8 million from fan screenings and Thursday previews, with the rest coming from Friday’s ticket sales.
That opening is noticeably softer than the earlier buzz around the release. When tracking first began earlier this month, analysts were looking at a debut above $55 million, and even as late as the final stretch before release, most estimates had settled in the upper $40 million range.
Supergirl is still expected to finish second at the North American box office, behind Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, which continues to hold strong after a big debut last weekend. Current projections suggest Toy Story 5 will bring in more than $70 million in its second weekend, keeping it comfortably at the top.
Overseas, Supergirl has so far earned an estimated $11.1 million, taking its projected global opening to between $40 million and $50 million. The numbers are still early, but they have already raised questions about the film’s commercial outlook in a crowded theatrical market.
The film reportedly carries a production budget of about $170 million, not including marketing or distribution. By standard industry calculations, it may need around $430 million worldwide to turn a theatrical profit, though the exact break-even point can shift depending on ancillary revenue and studio accounting.
Based on the celebrated comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the film follows Kara Zor-El on an interplanetary journey with a young ally who is hunting revenge against a dangerous enemy. Along with Alcock, the cast includes Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts and Jason Momoa as the beloved antihero Lobo.
For Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, the result matters for more than box office bragging rights. Supergirl is the second major theatrical release in the studio’s revamped universe, following Superman’s successful launch in 2025, and its early performance suggests a tougher road ahead. While opening weekend figures can still shift, the film’s start points to a challenging climb in a superhero market facing heavy competition and growing fatigue.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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