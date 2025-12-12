Supergirl: New teaser trailer for 2026 movie has funny Superman reference; check story, cast, release date and more

The first teaser for Supergirl has been released, showcasing a darker tone and Kara's struggles on an alien frontier. The film, starring Milly Alcock, has a funny Superman reference.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published12 Dec 2025, 07:31 AM IST
The first teaser for Supergirl is out. The film will be released in cinemas on 26 June 2026. DC Studios shared the teaser on 11 December across its official channels.

The teaser presents a darker tone, featuring Kara on a perilous alien frontier. There are brief shots of Krypto. There is a tougher, more battle-ready Supergirl.

Supergirl movie teaser trailer

The movie teaser begins with Kara waking up hungover on a harsh alien world, immediately highlighting her differences from Superman. The Supergirl teaser trailer features a humorous moment right from the start.

Krypto pees on a newspaper showing David Corenswet’s Superman. It hints that Kara is more rebellious while he is the classic hero. It follows her cameo in James Gunn’s Superman.

Flashbacks reveal Supergirl’s childhood trauma on Krypton and in Argo City. She reminds viewers that Krypton did not die in a day. She lived through its slow destruction, unlike Kal-El, who was an infant.

Kara meets Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young alien girl who wants justice for her father’s murder. Kara reluctantly joins her on a dangerous quest.

The Supergirl teaser is full of stylised fights and fast flight shots, giving the film a darker tone than Superman.

It also introduces the villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills. It briefly shows Jason Momoa as Lobo. Kara’s parents, Alura and Zor-El, appear in Krypton scenes. Later, Krypto is seen injured, hinting at a tragic storyline.

The movie will be released in theatres worldwide as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The release will be roughly a year after Superman. Filming finished in 2025 in the UK and Los Angeles.

Kara, who is more cynical and scarred than Clark Kent, the civilian secret identity of Superman. She travels through deep space with Ruthye, a young alien girl seeking revenge on a man named Krem. This pulls Supergirl into a cosmic journey.

Supergirl: Main cast

Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. She plays the lead and Superman’s cousin. Jason Momoa plays Lobo, the intergalactic bounty hunter.

Matthias Schoenaerts appears as Krem, the pirate assassin. Eve Ridley plays Ruthye, the young girl who travels with Kara and narrates the story. Emily Beecham and David Krumholtz appear as Alura and Zor-El, Supergirl’s parents.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie, with a script by Ana Nogueira. It is based on Tom King’s comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. James Gunn and Peter Safran serve as producers for DC Studios.

