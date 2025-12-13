Supergirl teaser sparks mixed reactions as fans praise Milly Alcock while others criticise edgy, Guardians-style tone

DC Studios’ first teaser for ‘Supergirl’ has triggered sharply mixed reactions online, with early audience responses split between excitement over the character’s reinvention and frustration over what some see as another irreverent, Guardians-of-the-Galaxy-style superhero outing.

Supergirl - Audience reacts to the teaser trailer Many viewers have rallied behind Milly Alcock’s casting, with fans calling her a natural fit for the role and social media already filling up with cosplay tributes. Actress Neva Howell also praised Alcock, describing her as an inspired choice.

One reaction insisted that criticism of the trailer had little to do with Supergirl herself, saying, “supergirl is a massive fan favorite and people love the actress playing her. the backlash has nothing to do with the character or actress. its 100% about people being tired of these guardian of the galaxy wannabe movies (sic).”

Others expressed conflicted enthusiasm. “I'm really excited about this movie, but this is super cringe (sic),” one viewer wrote, echoing concerns about the balance between grit and humour. Another reaction framed the film as “the other side of ‘Guardians of the galaxy’ coin (sic)”, suggesting DC may be borrowing too heavily from Marvel’s tonal playbook.

Not all responses were favourable. Some users were openly hostile, with one comment reading, “Nice job selectively picking. The trailer’s reception is BAD. People are tired of more woke flops (sic).” Another dismissed the teaser almost entirely: “Lmao...oh I wish x had a dislike button... let me but it bluntly the best part of the trailer was the quick shot of Lobo and they knew they had to throw that in there just to get the small percentage of hype which will ultimately end up on next year's flops (sic).”

Jason Momoa’s brief appearance as Lobo nevertheless emerged as a highlight for many. “Glad to see Jason Mamoa actually play the DC character he wanted to play all this time (sic),” one reaction noted, underlining long-standing fan enthusiasm for Momoa’s casting as the foul-mouthed anti-hero.

More thoughtful reactions focused on Supergirl’s psychological depth. “I love that she’s her own character with a unique story of her own, not just Superman in a skirt. As a counselor, I’m looking forward to seeing her work through her trauma,” one viewer commented. Others were surprised by the scale of engagement, with one post noting, “These are insane numbers. Supergirl is literally unknown to general public.. great start (sic).”

More About Supergirl Directed by Craig Gillespie and inspired by the 2019 comic ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’, the film centres on Kara Zor-El’s darker, more traumatic coming-of-age story.

Unlike her cousin Kal-El, who grows up protected on Earth, Kara endures years on a brutal alien world before embarking on a violent, galaxy-spanning quest. The teaser leans into that contrast, pairing bleak imagery with flashes of offbeat humour — a tonal mix that has become a lightning rod for debate.

Produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Supergirl is the second film in DC’s rebooted DC Universe and part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Alongside Alcock, the cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Momoa.

The story follows Kara as she travels across the galaxy with her dog Krypto, meeting young Ruthye Marye Knoll and being driven towards what has been described as a “murderous quest for revenge”.