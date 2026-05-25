Supergirl trailer brings back David Corenswet’s Superman, Krypto’s tragic fate and Jason Momoa’s Lobo debut

Supergirl has released a new trailer and television spot teasing a markedly different interpretation of Kara Zor-El, with the upcoming DC feature blending cosmic action, emotional drama and the expanding presence of James Gunn’s rebooted DC cinematic universe.

Supergirl latest trailer brings back David Corenswet as Superman The footage suggests that this version of Supergirl prefers isolation over heroism in the public eye. Unlike her cousin Superman, Kara appears determined to live independently and avoid emotional attachment to others. The trailer repeatedly emphasises her loneliness, with her closest companion being Krypto the Superdog.

Advertisement

One of the trailer’s more emotional moments arrives when Kara tells the animal companion, “home is where you are buddy”, underscoring the central emotional bond driving the narrative.

The story then shifts into darker territory when hostile figures from another planet attack Krypto after he attempts to defend Kara. According to the trailer, the weapon used against him functions like a slow-acting poison, leaving the dog with only three days to survive. The development pushes Kara into a desperate search for an antidote, setting the stage for a high-stakes intergalactic mission.

Advertisement

Also Read | Supergirl trailer reveals Kryptons fall and an interstellar quest for justice

The footage also introduces Jason Momoa as Lobo, the anti-hero bounty hunter long associated with DC Comics. His appearance suggests the film will lean heavily into large-scale cosmic adventure while balancing humour and action.

Another television spot released alongside the trailer includes a brief exchange between Superman and Supergirl, offering fans one of the first extended glimpses of Corenswet’s portrayal of the Man of Steel within the wider DC universe. In the scene, Superman tells Kara: “I know its pretty colourful but thats just so everyone knows that we're the good guys”.

Advertisement

The line has already generated significant discussion online, with many viewers interpreting it as a mission statement for Gunn’s brighter and more optimistic approach to DC storytelling following years of darker cinematic interpretations.

The trailer quickly sparked reactions across YouTube and X, formerly Twitter, where viewers focused particularly on Krypto’s role in the story and Corenswet’s Superman appearance.

One YouTube user wrote: “I love that James Gunn has made his dog the most important character in the DC cinematic universe (sic)”.

Another commented: “john wick in space (sic)”, referencing Kara’s revenge-driven mission to save Krypto.

Advertisement

A separate reaction read: “So, Superman was about a dog and Supergirl is about a dog (sic).”

Others highlighted Gunn’s continued preference for eccentric cosmic storytelling, with one viewer writing: “James Gunn on another space super hero movie. Sounds like this June is gonna me goated 🔥 (sic)”.

Advertisement

Reactions on X reflected similar enthusiasm. One fan posted: “i am absolutely dying to see more of his new look in supergirl (sic)”, referring to Corenswet.

Another viewer praised the contrast between the cousins, writing: “the way she doesn't hold back like her Cousin just says everything all you need to know about Supergirl (sic)”.

A separate translated reaction declared: “Sorry, but this movie is gonna be f----ng insane (sic)”.

Fans also expressed excitement over the inclusion of Lobo, with one post stating: “Excited for Supergirl and Lobo action (sic)”.

Another translated reaction praised the thematic tone of the Superman dialogue, writing: “that dialogue from David Corenswet about the colors conveying a message only reinforces this even more fantastic idea of a universe that seeks to connect with childlike imagination and with that kid in you who devoured the comic book stories (sic).”

Advertisement

The latest footage positions Supergirl as one of the more emotionally driven entries in DC Studios’ new era, while also reinforcing the importance of Superman, Krypto and interconnected storytelling within Gunn’s long-term plans for the franchise.

Supergirl flies into theatres on 26 June.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.