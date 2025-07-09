Superman 2025 movie release date in India, new lead actor, box-office expectations, ticket prices and more

The new Superman movie, written and directed by James Gunn, is all set to release worldwide. In India, the superhero movie will be released on July 11.

As per BookMyShow, the 3D format of the movie will have many more screens rather than the 2D version. The ticket prices range from ₹100 to ₹800, depending on the show timings and formats.

When last checked, BookMyShow doesn’t show regular 2D shows in Delhi NCR. It only shows IMAX 3D and IMAX 2D formats. Mumbai has releases in all formats.

On the ticketing platform, Bengaluru shows are available in regular 2D and 3D formats; no IMAX version is available. In Kolkata, only 2D shows are available.

The new Superman In his 14-year film career, David Corenswet has done just seven movies. However, the 32-year-old actor has been doing theatre since 2002.

Corenswet had a special appearance in the celebrated political thriller, House of Cards.

In a 2019 interview, actor David Corenswet said his “pie in the sky ambition” was to play Superman. At the time, the role wasn’t available. Corenswet was just starting out with roles in Netflix shows like The Politician and Hollywood.

People often told him he looked like Superman, but he never thought he’d actually play him. Years later, in June 2023, he was chosen as the new Superman for James Gunn’s 2025 movie.

Superman movie box-office expectations The new Superman movie has a budget of $225 million. So, it needs to earn over $700 million globally to be seen as a hit, a top agent told TheWrap.

Meanwhile, early reports suggest a strong opening, with the movie expected to earn $200–230 million worldwide in its first weekend, across 60,000 screens, according to Sacnilk.

Box office experts expect a $130 million opening in North America while DC Studios predicts a more cautious $100+ million. Positive critic reviews, with an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, give the film a good boost.

While David Corenswet is Superman, Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult acts as Lex Luthor.

Man of Steel, the last solo Superman movie, earned a total of $670.1 million worldwide. Of this, $291 million came from the US and $379 million from international markets. Henry Cavill played Superman in the movie, released in June 2013.

