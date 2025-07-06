Rachel Brosnahan opens up about stepping into Lois Lane’s shoes and what the character means to her

Stepping into the shoes of Lois Lane was never going to be easy. But for Rachel Brosnahan, who takes on the iconic role in the new Superman film, the decision came down to more than just playing a part; it was about what the story stands for. During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, she explained what drew her in and how she approached the role. “There’s something urgent and alive about Lois,” Brosnahan said.

“She’s not just the love interest. She’s bold, she’s smart, and she fights for truth. To me, she’s one of those everyday heroes we all recognise," she added.

The appeal, she said, wasn’t just about wearing the cape or stepping into a big franchise. It was the deeper meaning behind the character. “Stories like this remind us — sure, there might be people with powers, but there are also regular folks doing brave things in small ways. Lois represents that," Brosnahan explained.

Carrying the legacy of a fan favourite Taking on a role that’s been played by several others over the years comes with its own kind of pressure. Brosnahan admits she felt the weight of expectations. “You can drive yourself crazy thinking about the responsibility. But ultimately, you have to trust your team — the writers, the director — and show up prepared,” she said.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star added, “It feels a bit like theatre sometimes. Lois has existed in so many forms — in comics, animation, TV, film. You have to honour that history while also bringing something new.”

A nod to Indian cinema and a dream role someday Brosnahan also had a warm message for her fans in India. “I’m so grateful for the support. And honestly, I’d love to be in an Indian film someday,” she said.

She explained how she and her Maisel team often took inspiration from Bollywood. “We’d talk about the colour, the movement, the energy. It’s just so rich. It would be a dream to be part of something like that.”

