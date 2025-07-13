Superman Box Office Collection Day 2: James Gunn's movie sees growth in India, inches close to ₹20 crore mark

Superman Box Office Collection Day 2: Filmmaker James Gunn's latest release, Superman, starring David Corenswet, is performing better than recent Hollywood releases like Brad Pitt's F1 and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film has witnessed growth in earnings on Saturday, close to hitting ₹20 crore soon in India.

Superman Box Office Collection Day 2 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Superman minted ₹9.25 crore in India on day 2. It opened on Friday, earning ₹7 crore in all languages [En: 5 cr ; Te: 0.4 cr ; Ta: 0.25 cr; Hi: 1.35 cr].

On Saturday, the DC superhero film saw approximately 32.14% jump in sales from Friday. The total earnings of the film is ₹16.25 crore.

It is clashing with Bollywood releases, including Rajkummar Rao's Maalik, Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, along with other theatrical releases.

Despite the competition, Superman had an overall 32.50% occupancy on Saturday in the English language in India. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 19.47%

Afternoon Shows: 33.31%

Evening Shows: 41.15%

Night Shows: 36.05%

The film was also released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is also available in IMAX and other 3D formats.

Superman Box Office Collection Worldwide As per Deadline report, Superman is off to an impressive start at the international box office, heading for a $210 million-plus worldwide debut.

While Saturday has already sealed the film’s fate, Sunday remains crucial. According to early trends, the film is expected to perform strongly in the domestic market, while international markets are showing a solid, though slightly mixed, response.

Analysts now project a global opening of over $210 million — slightly higher than the initial pre-weekend estimates.

Superman Directed by James Gunn and introducing David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent, Superman is billed as a new start for the DC Universe under Gunn and Peter Safran’s partnership.

The film is made on a budget of ₹1931.75 crore (or $225 million), as per Wall Street Journal report. It is produced under the banners produced by Troll Court Entertainment, DC Studios and The Safran Company.