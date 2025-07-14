Superman box office Day 3: David Corenswet's film beats Cavill's Man of Steel in opening weekend, mints THIS amount

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’, the first film in the new DC Universe and starring David Corenswet in the titular role, has had an impressive start at the global box office.

In just its opening weekend, the film has amassed a total of $217 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing opening for any solo Superman film to date.

David Corenswet’s Film Surpasses Man of Steel Domestically, the film has collected $122 million across the United States and Canada, topping the weekend box office charts. Internationally, ‘Superman’ earned an additional $95 million, contributing to its strong worldwide debut.

With a reported production budget of $225 million, the film has nearly recouped its entire cost within its first three days in cinemas.

This performance marks a significant improvement over its predecessors. Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), which starred Henry Cavill, earned $190 million globally in its opening weekend. Prior to that, ‘Superman Returns’ (2006), starring Brandon Routh, opened with just over $100 million.

More About ‘Superman’ Directed by James Gunn, ‘Superman’ also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and supporting performances by Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

The film officially launches Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe, kicking off ‘Chapter One: Gods and Monsters’.

On the other hand, for Batman, director Matt Reeves has wrapped up the script for the sequel of the 2022 much-loved film led by Robert Pattinson.