‘Superman’ director James Gunn reveals why Nicholas Hoult lost Superman role: ‘He just didn’t fit it’

‘Superman’ is all set to fly into theatres on July 11. Before that the director and DC's head honcho, James Gunn sat down and explained why Nicholas Hoult did not get the role of the caped crusader.

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, Superman director James Gunn shed light on one of the most debated casting decisions in the DC Universe—why Nicholas Hoult was not chosen to play the Man of Steel.

Why was Nicholas Hoult not casted as Superman? According to Gunn, the choice had less to do with talent and more to do with fit and on-screen chemistry.

“Most people [auditioning for Superman] weren’t doing anything wrong,” Gunn said. “They just didn’t fit how I envisioned this Superman to be.”

Hoult, who was considered a frontrunner for the role, was praised by Gunn for his acting abilities. “Some might say he’s better than David in certain ways,” the director acknowledged, referring to David Corenswet, who ultimately landed the part. “But he just didn’t fit the role. That’s why he didn’t get that.”

Gunn elaborated on the nuances that defined his vision of Superman, describing Hoult’s performance as “more controlled,” whereas Corenswet brought a “looser, more relaxed dynamic” that better aligned with the emotional tone of the film. This distinction became especially important during screen tests with actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane.

One of the key components of the audition process involved assessing the chemistry between potential Clarks and Loises.

Gunn explained, “Nicholas had a really good chemistry with another Lois who was less controlled,” but Corenswet’s energy, he said, “meshed more naturally with Brosnahan’s grounded take on Lois Lane.”

While Hoult didn’t walk away with the red cape, he remains very much part of the DC Universe. He has been cast as Lex Luthor, Superman’s iconic nemesis—an outcome that Gunn believes is ultimately more fitting.