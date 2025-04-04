Superman footage released, giving fans a first look at upcoming DC Studios film

Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): James Gunn, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, has shared the highly anticipated 'Superman' footage online, just hours before the Disney/Marvel presentation at CinemaCon.

The footage, which was initially showcased at CinemaCon on Tuesday, gives fans a glimpse of the upcoming DC Studios film, starring David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Gunn took to social media to share the footage, writing, "Check out this Sneak Peek of #Superman, flying into theaters July 11."

The footage showcases Superman's iconic dog, Krypto, and their heartwarming reunion. The scene also features Superman's Fortress of Solitude, where he is tended to by robots after being injured.

Speaking about his inspiration for the film, Gunn said at CinemaCon, "Back in 2018, I was first offered Superman, and I was like, 'Oh my god, that seems so cool...it seems hard.' But it stuck with me, and it was a constant thought experiment in my mind. How can you take a character like that, perceived as old-fashioned by many, and make it for a modern audience?" as quoted by Deadline.

Gunn emphasized that the film celebrates kindness and human love, and said, "I want people to have that magical feeling when they come out of the movie, and they love the person they came with a little more than when they went in."