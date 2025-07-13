‘Superman’ Global Box Office Collection Day 2: James Gunn's film mints THIS much money worldwide

James Gunn’s highly anticipated ‘Superman’ reboot is off to a strong start globally, with early box office figures suggesting the film is heading for a $210 million-plus worldwide debut.

Warner Bros, DC’s latest entry into the superhero canon continues to gain momentum, particularly in Western markets, even as it faces headwinds in parts of Asia.

'Superman's Box Office Collection on the Global Level As of Friday, ‘Superman’ added $21.5 million from 78 international markets, bringing its offshore total to $40 million. When combined with Friday’s domestic earnings, the film has already amassed a worldwide cumulative of $96.5 million, with the weekend’s full results yet to be accounted for.

While Saturday and Sunday will further shape the final numbers, the early trend points to stronger domestic performance, with international markets offering a solid but slightly more varied response. Analysts note that this current projection of $210 million+ for the film’s global opening is slightly higher than initial pre-weekend estimates.

Among standout territories, the United Kingdom delivered a robust $3.6 million opening on Friday, capturing 66% of the market share among the top five films — a clear No. 1 and a figure surpassing comparable superhero openings in the region.

However, the film’s international rollout has not been entirely smooth. Performance in Asian markets has been muted, with industry observers pointing to continued softness in regions like South Korea, where the cinema market remains in recovery.

Additionally, as anticipated, the Chinese market has shown little traction for the film, continuing a trend of cool reception toward Western superhero properties in recent months.

More About the Film Despite these regional variances, the overall trajectory for ‘Superman’ remains positive. Directed by James Gunn and introducing David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as the new Lex Luthor, the film has been positioned as a fresh start for the DC Universe under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership.