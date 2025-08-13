Superman movie's early OTT release sparks outrage: Furious fans react, ‘Shameful and stupid decision’

James Gunn’s much-awaited Superman (2025) hit Indian cinemas on July 11. Now, fans won’t have to wait long to watch it at home. This release gives fans another chance to enjoy the superhero adventure. Even if they missed it in theatres or want to watch it again from their living room, here’s their chance.

Superman box office As of August 12, Superman earned $581.1 million worldwide, including $332.4 million from the US and Canada and $248.7 million from overseas markets.

It is the biggest superhero film of 2025 so far, but its international earnings are lower than its strong home performance.

Top overseas markets are the UK ($32.2 million), Mexico ($21 million), Brazil ($16 million), Australia ($14 million), France ($11 million), Spain ($8.7 million), India ($7 million), Korea ($6.2 million each) and Japan ($5.8 million).

While it has not broken past records from earlier DC or Marvel films, it has beaten other recent superhero releases. In fact, Superman is the third-highest grosser in 2025 worldwide, behind Jurassic World: Rebirth ($800 million) and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning ($595 million).

Superman OTT release The film’s OTT release in India will be on August 15. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Viewers who like physical copies can get it on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD starting September 23.

James Gunn earlier announced the OTT release on social media. “Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!” the filmmaker wrote while sharing a teaser clip of the superhero movie.

Social media reaction Social media expressed strong emotions against the OTT release.

“Too soon, this decision cuts his legs in theaters. The studio should reconsider these kind of politics,” wrote one user.

“Why so soon?” wondered another while one user commented, “This seems way too fast, man.”

One of them used harsher words, “Why so early?? Shameful and stupid decision, Superman is still running so strong in theatres and had a lot of box office potential left. Stuff like these damage the theatre going culture.”

“Why can't you leave it longer in theaters?” wrote another.