Superman on OTT: James Gunn’s DC reboot set to hit digital platforms on THIS date after box office success

The latest Superman film, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, is set to land on digital streaming platforms on August 26, 2025 — just 45 days after its cinematic release on July 11.

‘Superman’ flies into digital streaming soon The superhero blockbuster, which has already earned $565 million at the global box office, will soon be available to rent or buy on major platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and others.

However, this will be a paid digital release, with rental and purchase prices expected to range between £15 to £20. A subscription-based release on HBO Max (known as Max in some regions) is still a few months away.

After a strong start, Superman has begun to slow at the box office, falling to fourth place behind newer titles like ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘The Bad Guys 2’. The upcoming digital release is likely timed to catch viewers who missed it in cinemas.

More about ‘Superman’ James Gunn took the helm as writer and director for this fresh take on ‘Superman’, marking the first entry in the newly launched DC Universe (DCU). Serving as a full reboot of the iconic superhero saga, the film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, with a supporting cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

The story sees Superman dealing with fallout after stepping into a global conflict secretly fuelled by tech mogul Lex Luthor (played by Hoult). As public trust begins to falter, Superman must rely on his biggest journalist ally (and lover) Lois Lane (played by Brosnahan) and fellow heroes to set things right.

The film was produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran under the DC Studios banner.