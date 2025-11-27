Superman OTT release in India: Know date, cast and other key details here

Superman fans in India are in for a treat this December as James Gunn's superhero film is set for its OTT release in the country, months after its strong global theatrical run. Featuring David Corenswet in the lead role, the film portrays Superman facing a moral dilemma and unintended consequences as he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by his adversary, billionaire Lex Luthor, essayed by Nicholas Hoult.

Superman OTT release in India James Gunn's highly anticipated reboot will be streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Fans will be able to stream the film on the platform starting from 11 December 2025. “The #1 Superhero Sensation of 2025, DC Studios' Superman, lands 11 December on JioHotstar (this time, with Krypto by his side),” read a post on the official X handle of JioHotstar.

This comes a few months after the film marked its worldwide theatrical release on 11 July. Superman is the first project released under James Gunn and Peter Safran, who became co-CEOs of the DC Studios division of Warner Bros., according to Forbes. Upon its release, Superman minted more than $600 million at the global box office.

Superman: Cast Besides featuring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, the film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, among others.

Superman: What to expect? Written and directed by James Gunn, the film follows Clark Kent, a Daily Planet journalist, as he strives to balance his upbringing on Earth with his Kryptonian heritage. The story revolves around Superman as he deals with the global catastrophe engineered by Lex Luthor. While Luthor tried to undermine Superman, journalist Lois Lane helped the superhero in clearing his name.

FAQs When and where to stream Superman in India? The film will be available on JioHotstar on 11 December.

When was Superman released in theatres? It had its worldwide release on 11 July.