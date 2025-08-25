Superman OTT release: When and where to watch James Gunn’s superhero film online in India

Superman OTT release: Filmmaker James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet in the iconic cape, is all set for its digital debut. The film, which arrived in cinemas on July 11, 2025, is wrapping up its theatrical run. Nearly a month after hitting the theatres, the superhero film is now ready to stream online, giving fans who skipped the theatrical experience a chance to enjoy the action-packed film on OTT.

Superman OTT release Superman has already made news in the US ever since he began streaming online.

When to watch Superman on OTT in India Now Indian audiences can join the excitement as the film will arrive on OTT platforms in India on August 26, 2025.

Where to watch Superman on OTT in India James Gunn’s Superman will be streaming on Prime Video (Rent) as well as BookMyShow Stream.

Viewers have two choices: rent the film for ₹499, which keeps it in their library for 30 days but allows only 48 hours to finish once playback begins, or purchase it permanently for ₹799 to watch anytime.

Superman will be available in multiple languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.

James Gunn's Superman Superman was released in July 11, 2025, marking the beginning of the DC Universe’s reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios.

Superman plot Based on the iconic DC Comics hero, Superman follows Superman as he navigates personal dilemmas, fragile alliances, and a world struggling to trust him. Amidst the chaos, genius tech mogul Lex Luthor seizes the moment, emerging as the ultimate adversary to the Man of Steel.

Superman cast Besides David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman in the lead, the new Superman film also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

When did Superman release on OTT in the US? Superman was released in the US on 15 August.