Superman trailer released: David Corenswet takes flight as man of steel Clark Kent in James Gunn's revamped DC universe

The first trailer for Superman has officially dropped, introducing David Corenswet as the newest Man of Steel in James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

Advertisement

Corenswet steps into the iconic role of Clark Kent, Earth’s steadfast protector, bringing a fresh take to the legendary superhero.

Superman trailer out In the two minutes 59 seconds trailer, we see that Clark aka Superman is dealing with a lot, which includes his identity as a journalist and superhero. We also see that his girlfriend and fellow journalist Lois Lane (played by Rachel Brosnahan) knows about his superhero identity.

Also Read | Why Hollywood will be looking to Superman and Snow White to rescue it in India

In the trailer we are also introduced to Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult), Guy Gardner / Green Lantern (played by Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (played by Isabel Merced), and various others.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

The film takes inspiration from the comic book All-Star Superman (2005–2008) by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, among others.

James Gunn’s revamped DC After James Gunn finished his work on Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3, he announced that he will be shifting to DC Studios as the CEO. Under his guidance, the DCEU was changed to DCU. In January 2023, it was reported that this was a broad reset of the DCEU

Writers Drew Goddard, Jeremy Slater, Christina Hodson, Christal Henry, and Tom King - alongside James Gunn - have mapped out a long-term vision for the DC Universe, planning two "chapters" over the next eight to ten years, with the possibility of more to follow. The first chapter, titled Gods and Monsters, will kick off with five films: Superman, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing.

Advertisement

In addition to the films, five TV series are also in the works: Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

Gunn has said he deliberately chose not to retell the origin stories of Batman and Superman, explaining that “everyone already knows them.” He also pushed back on the idea that the DCU is only spotlighting niche characters, saying the new lineup is designed to appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

Advertisement

The trailer offers a glimpse of the film’s tone, blending classic heroism with a modern edge, as fans get their first look at what’s to come in this bold new chapter for DC.