‘Superman’ X reviews: Fans hail film as poetic, compare it to Sam Raimi's ‘Spider-Man’

The highly anticipated ‘Superman’ film had its much-awaited star studded premiere—and if early reactions are anything to go by, DC may have just taken flight again.

Initial responses from critics and fans on X (formerly Twitter) are overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the film's emotional depth, stunning visuals, and reverence for the character’s mythos.

Internet's Reactions To Gunn's ‘Superman’ The new Superman—the first full outing of James Gunn’s DC Universe—has not only struck a chord with longtime comic fans but is being lauded as a spiritual successor to superhero classics like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

For many, the film represents more than just another comic book blockbuster; it’s being described as heartfelt, redemptive, and even life-affirming.

One user reflected the emotional resonance felt across early viewers, posting: “Superman releasing during what could be the worst week of my life (sic)”—a sentiment met with a wave of empathy and shared catharsis online. Another responded, “That's about as poetic as it gets, big blue gon save you, you gang (sic),” capturing the almost mythic hope people still attach to the character.

One particularly passionate post read: “May this movie go so f*****g hard that we all leave the theatre with new leases on life (sic),” echoing the impact the film appears to be having in early screenings. Meanwhile, another viewer remarked: “Never thought I'd see 'The Master' used in something related to Superman (sic),” a cryptic but intriguing note that hints at elevated cinematic references woven into the film’s fabric.

Though full reviews are still embargoed, the buzz from early audiences suggests Superman might be the DCU’s first true critical and cultural triumph in years.

If the public response matches the preview hype, ‘Superman’ could not only reinvigorate the franchise but restore faith in a genre that many had begun to consider fatigued.