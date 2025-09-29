Superstar Bad Bunny set to perform at 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime show

Roc Nation, the NFL, and Apple Music have announced that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show of the 2026 Super Bowl LX during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Bad Bunny also posted a brief video on Instagram featuring himself sitting on a goalpost set on the beach while his song “Callaita” plays.

Also Read | Taylor Swift withdraws from talks to headline Super Bowl LX over unmet demands

Watch Instagram post here:

The caption to the Instagram post states, “Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026” and reveals the date as February 8.

Meanwhile, Apple Music in a post on x stated, “@sanbenito is bringing Puerto Rico to the world’s biggest stage.”

Details of Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show NFL’s biggest stage is set that will see the Grammy winner headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show next year in Santa Clara, Northern California. Hamish Hamilton will direct the halftime show while Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will feature as co-executive producers.

Bad Bunny in a statement said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself," AP reported. He added, "It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Also Read | Who was Bryan Braman? Super Bowl champion passes away at 38 after cancer battle

Leading all nominees at the Latin Grammys in November, the Puerto Rican superstar's has become one of the world's most streamed artists.

This announcement comes ahead of “Saturday Night Live” show on October 4 which Bad Bunny will host. The famous albums of the 31-year-old artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio include Un Verano Sin Ti, El Conejo Malo, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, El Último Tour Del Mundo and Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, among others.

At the same time, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z in a statement said, "What Bad Bunny has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honoured to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny, who has become a global ambassador for Latin music, has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys.

Having starred in popular films such as “Bullet Train," “Caught Stealing” and “Happy Gilmore 2,” and collaborated with top fashion houses, Bad Bunny will enter the Latin Grammys as the leading nominee with 12, dethroning producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera.