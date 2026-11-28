The Supreme Court has ended mediation in the inheritance dispute involving the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur after attempts to reach an amicable settlement failed to make further progress.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran on Thursday took note of a report submitted by former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was appointed by the court to mediate the dispute in May.

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The report stated that discussions over the claims raised by Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, had reached a deadlock despite 15 rounds of mediation.

"One can never force a settlement," the bench observed while bringing the mediation proceedings to a close.

Justice Pardiwala said the court would soon issue an order requesting the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing of an interim application seeking the protection and preservation of assets belonging to the family trust.

The development marks a setback to the Supreme Court's efforts to resolve the dispute over the substantial assets associated with the Sona Group through an amicable settlement rather than prolonged litigation.

Supreme Court mediation fails to resolve inheritance dispute The mediation had initially appeared to be making progress. In August, the bench expressed satisfaction with the discussions, noting that six sessions had taken place and that the parties were cooperating to explore a "holistic settlement".

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The court had subsequently extended the mediation process until November 2.

However, during Thursday's hearing, it emerged that the discussions had failed to resolve two key issues: Rani Kapur's claims and the terms governing the exit of Sunjay Kapur's two children from his earlier marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor from the family trust structure.

Rani Kapur's claims remain a major hurdle The court was informed that while Justice Chandrachud continued to remain hopeful about resolving the issue concerning the exit of the two children from the trust, discussions over Rani Kapur's claims had reached an impasse.

With the mediation process now formally closed, the parties will have to prepare for the legal proceedings ahead as the dispute moves towards a courtroom battle.

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Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing in the court for Rani Kapur, said his client had put forward a settlement proposal but received no counter-proposal from the other side for six months.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, disputed this.

He alleged that Rani Kapur was unwilling to take part in a joint session with her daughter-in-law.

"She walked out after one meeting and now, she is blaming the daughter-in-law. Is this fair?" he asked.

Dave said the 81-year-old had lost both her husband and her son, and that meeting her daughter-in-law caused her considerable anxiety, though she was willing to engage with the mediator separately.

The bench, which had repeatedly urged the family to approach mediation with an open mind, said the parties needed to show greater flexibility and take a practical view.

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The scale of the dispute came into focus when the bench asked about the competing claims.

Dave put Rani Kapur's demand at ₹6,000 crore, while the opposing counsel pegged the trust's assets at around ₹30,000 crore.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing in the court for Karisma Kapoor's children, said they were entitled to a 24 per cent to 26 per cent share.

Senior advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, also representing Priya Kapur, submitted that she was entitled to 60 per cent, with the remaining 40 per cent to be divided among Sunjay Kapur's children.

(With inputs from PTI)

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