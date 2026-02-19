Supreme Court grants bail to Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari in alleged multi-crore cheating case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court has granted regular bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt who were booked by the Rajasthan police in an alleged fraud case involving large-scale misappropriation of funds.

Earlier, this week, the Court had granted interim bail to Shwetambari Bhatt. The Court has now allowed their appeal seeking regular bail and granted relief to the duo.

Both Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt have been booked in the case, which stems from an FIR lodged in Udaipur in November 2025 over an alleged fraud linked to a film project. The case was registered at Bhupalpura police station.

According to Udaipur District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, the complaint was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia of Udaipur. The complainant alleged that, in memory of his late wife, he entered into an agreement with Vikram Bhatt's company for the production of films and documentaries.

As per the FIR, the complainant paid a sum to Bhatt's company and signed a contract for the production of four films. However, it was alleged that the production house failed to deliver the films as per the agreement.

Two films that were produced were allegedly not rightfully attributed, while the highest-budget project under the contract was never initiated.

Responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt had earlier told ANI that he believed the police were being misled. He claimed he had not received any prior notice before learning about the FIR through media reports and a journalist acquaintance.

Bhatt questioned the financial claims mentioned in the FIR and asserted that if any such documentation had been submitted to the police, it would be forged.

He also raised concerns about the complainant's alleged lack of familiarity with the film industry, questioning why multiple projects were initiated if there had been wrongdoing.

The filmmaker further stated that there were disagreements regarding production budgets and methods, including the use of green screen techniques versus real-location shoots, which he said could significantly increase costs.

He also referenced projects titled 'Tumko Meri Kasam' and 'Viraat', alleging that certain productions were halted midway and that payments to workers were not made.