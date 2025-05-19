Suriya 46 officially goes on floors with Venky Atluri as the director; title rumoured to be Vettai Karuppu

Tamil superstar Suriya’s next big project, tentatively titled Suriya 46, has officially gone on floors. The film is being directed by Venky Atluri, who recently took to Instagram to share the news along with a series of behind-the-scenes photographs.

Venky Atluri confirms beginning of Suriya 46 production In the post, Venky is seen with Suriya, composer GV Prakash Kumar, actress Mamitha Baiju, and other members of the team. One of the standout images features renowned director Trivikram Srinivas giving the first clap, formally launching the film with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

The post was shared with the caption, “It’s official now #Suriya46. Honored and thrilled to collaborate with the one & only @actorsuriya sir, an actor I’ve always loved and admired deeply… Can’t wait to begin this journey. See you all Summer 2026! Heartfelt thanks to #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap.”

While excitement builds for Suriya 46, fans are equally curious about Suriya 45, which is already generating strong buzz. Though details are still under wraps, rumours suggest the title could be Vettai Karuppu, further fuelling speculation online. However, an official confirmation from the production team is still awaited.

With expectations running high, fans are eagerly waiting for more details on the film’s cast, plot, and crew.

Venky Atluri's workfront Venky Atluri, who is leading this project, is known for his recent film Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary. That film explored the journey of a financially struggling man who turns to scams in desperation — a story that earned the director attention for his nuanced storytelling.

What is in Suriya's kitty? Meanwhile, Suriya continues to remain active on multiple fronts. Apart from Suriya 46, he also has Suriya 45 in the pipeline, directed by RJ Balaji and co-written by Rathna Kumar. The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam and Supreeth Reddy.

