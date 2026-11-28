Tamil superstar Suriya treated the audience with back-to-back releases in 2026. Talking about this year's Kollywood performance at the box office, distributor and exhibitor Tiruppur Subramaniam credited Suriya for saving theatres.
Suriya's 2026 span across action, family drama and dark comedy. At the beginning of the year, Suriya's film Karuppu was released. Directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Trisha Krishnan, the film marked its debut across screens on May 15.
It was followed by Vishwanath & Sons, a heart-warming family drama by Venky Atluri. Also starring Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, the film was released on August 14 on the occasion of Independence Day.
Suriya's third release of the year has been Scene is still running in theatres. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene arrived in cinemas on November 6. The action comedy features Suriya as a police officer, co-starring Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. With these three releases, Suriya delivered a strong theatrical run in 2026, with all three films combined grossing over ₹770 crore worldwide, as per film tracker Sacnilk.
Suriya's three releases, Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and Scene, have shattered multiple records at the box office. Collectively, the films grossed ₹786.45 crore worldwide.
Out of this, Karuppu contributed ₹310.12 crore, including ₹198.18 crore in India net and ₹81.15 crore from overseas markets.
Scene wrapped up its box office journey with a worldwide gross of ₹266.87 crore, comprising ₹152.67 crore in India net and ₹89.55 crore overseas. The earnings of the film is expected to see growth as the film is only at its 21 day run. It continues to bring audience to the theatres, clashing with Dhanush's OM.
On the other hand, Vishwanath & Sons earned ₹209.46 crore globally, including ₹122.54 crore net from the domestic market and ₹67.75 crore from overseas, as per the tracker's website.
Talking about Suriya, Tiruppur Subramaniam in a video posted on Sri Sakthi Cinemas' YouTube channel said, "Actors need to change. Suriya has delivered three hits this year, which is why the industry is surviving. Suriya’s three films have saved everything. Jailer 2 too. Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in January. It eventually did, so these films did too. No one else has come close to doing this. Unless there is at least one good actor’s film releasing per month, single screens cannot be saved.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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