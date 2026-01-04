Suriya praises Dhurandhar as a ‘masterpiece’, congratulates Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh on blockbuster success

Tamil actor Suriya has publicly praised Dhurandhar, calling it a “masterpiece” and congratulating director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh on the film’s blockbuster success.

Tamil actor Suriya praises Dhurandhar In a post shared on X, Suriya lauded the film’s craft and performances, while also extending special praise to his longtime friend R Madhavan and actor Akshaye Khanna. The message, signed off by Suriya and his wife, actor Jyothika, quickly drew attention across film circles and social media.

“Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar what a movie! Completely blown by your craft... love & respect to you and the whole team. Special congrats to my bro @ActorMadhavan what a transformation! #AkshayeKhanna & @RanveerOfficial congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love, Suriya & Jo (sic).”

The post reflects the strong cross-industry appreciation Dhurandhar has been receiving since its release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, who earlier gained acclaim for Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film has emerged as one of the year’s biggest commercial successes, while also drawing praise for its performances and technical execution.

Ranveer Singh’s turn in the film has been widely described as one of his most controlled and impactful performances to date, marking a return to intense, character-driven storytelling. The actor’s work has resonated with both audiences and peers, contributing significantly to the film’s box-office momentum.

Suriya’s mention of R Madhavan’s “transformation” also struck a chord with fans. Madhavan’s role in Dhurandhar has been noted for its physical and emotional depth. Akshaye Khanna, too, has received consistent praise for his understated but commanding screen presence.

Aditya Dhar responds to Suriya's message Aditya Dhar responded warmly to Suriya’s message, expressing gratitude for the encouragement coming from one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors. Replying to the post, Dhar wrote: “Grateful beyond words, Suriya sir. Your love and encouragement mean everything to us. Deeply honoured and inspired. Much love and respect to you and Maam. (sic)”

The exchange highlighted the mutual respect shared by leading figures across film industries, as well as the rare public appreciation between stars who do not often collaborate directly.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection After crossing the ₹1,200 crore milestone at the global box office, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has shown signs of a slowdown on its fourth Saturday, with daily earnings slipping into single digits for the first time since release.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹6.5 crore on day 30, taking its India net total to ₹754 crore. The figure marks the lowest single-day haul of its theatrical run so far and points to a natural tapering after nearly a month of strong momentum, driven by robust opening weekends and steady weekday performance.

While domestic numbers have begun to ease, Dhurandhar continues to hold firm overseas. In 29 days, the film has amassed an estimated ₹267 crore gross from international markets. On its fifth Friday, it added ₹5 crore overseas despite it being a regular working day, highlighting sustained interest among the overseas Indian audience.

Trade analysts are now watching closely to see whether the film can cross the ₹300 crore mark internationally over its lifetime run, a benchmark achieved by only a select group of Indian films.