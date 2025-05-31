Suriya-Jyotikas daughter Diya graduates from school, 'proud' Amma pens emotional note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Star couple Suriya and Jyotika are celebrating a special moment in their family. Their daughter, Diya, has graduated from school, and it was clearly a big day not just for her but for her proud parents as wrll.

Advertisement

Jyotika took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans, posting a video from the graduation along with a caption that read, "PROUD. May your choices reflect your hopes and not your fears. All the very best, Diya. Amma and Appa's blessings forever."

The actress also shared several photos on her Instagram Stories. The pictures showed a warm celebration with family, teachers, and the woman who has cared for Diya since her kindergarten days.

In one post, Jyothika wrote, "Tassel worth the hassle! Proud of you, my girl!" She also shared a family photo of Suriya and Diya together.

Another touching moment was captured in a photo of Diya with her maternal and paternal grandparents, with Jyotika writing, "Proud grandparents."

Advertisement

She also shared a special message for Diya's teacher, Angie: "A good teacher is like a candle - she consumes herself to light the way for others! Thank you, Angie, for illuminating Diya's path."

Suriya was last seen in Retro, a romantic action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj, alongside Pooja Hegde. The film follows the journey of Paarivel Kannan, an adopted son of a gangster who is trying to leave his past behind.