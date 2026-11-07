Suriya’s box office collection track record explained: Can SCENE change the actor’s theatrical fortunes?

Suriya is enjoying one of the strongest phases of his theatrical career in recent years. After facing several box office disappointments, the actor has returned to the big screen with two successful films in 2026. His latest release, Scene, has now opened in theatres, raising the question of whether he can maintain this momentum.

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Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene released on 6 November and features Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. The film has opened with an estimated ₹34.25 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates reported by Sacnilk. Its India net collection stands at ₹19.15 crore.

The opening is particularly significant because it is higher than the first-day collections of both his previous releases this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

Suriya's difficult box office phase Suriya has remained one of Tamil cinema's most recognised actors, but his theatrical performance has been inconsistent over the past several years.

Films such as NGK, Kaappaan and Etharkkum Thunindhavan did not deliver the commercial results expected from the actor. His 2020 and 2021 releases, Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, received widespread appreciation, but both premiered directly on streaming platforms.

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His theatrical fortunes took another hit with Kanguva in November 2024. Despite its reported production budget of over ₹300 crore and considerable pre-release attention, the fantasy action film failed to perform as expected. It collected approximately ₹107 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates cited by The Indian Express.

Retro, his 2025 collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj, also failed to turn its strong opening into a sustained box office run.

Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons bring a comeback The turnaround began with Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and released on 15 May 2026. The fantasy action entertainer became the biggest theatrical success of Suriya's career.

The film reportedly collected more than ₹300 crore worldwide, with some trade estimates placing its final collection at around ₹310 crore. It also became his first film to cross ₹100 crore in India within its opening week.

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Suriya followed this success with Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. Unlike Karuppu, the film was a family drama with a romantic storyline.

The film collected over ₹200 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates. Its performance was particularly notable in the Telugu-speaking markets, where it found a strong audience.

Together, the two films contributed more than ₹500 crore to the worldwide box office, giving Suriya two consecutive commercial successes.

Can Scene make it three in a row? Scene has already recorded a stronger opening than both his previous films this year.

According to Sacnilk estimates reported by NDTV, the film collected ₹19.15 crore net in India on its first day. The Tamil version contributed ₹16.15 crore, while the Telugu version added ₹3 crore. Overseas collections were estimated at ₹12 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹34.25 crore.

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The film also benefits from Jithu Madhavan's popularity among Malayalam audiences. The director previously made Romancham and Aavesham, while the presence of Malayalam actors Nazriya Nazim and Naslen has added to the film's appeal in Kerala.

There is also an interesting difference between Suriya's three releases this year. Karuppu was a fantasy entertainer, Vishwanath & Sons explored family relationships, and Scene is an action comedy. Their success suggests that audiences are responding to different kinds of stories featuring the actor.

However, a strong opening does not guarantee a successful theatrical run. The film's performance over the first weekend and the response during the Diwali holiday period will be important.

For Suriya, Scene is already off to a promising start. If it manages to sustain its collections, the actor could finish 2026 with three consecutive theatrical successes.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.