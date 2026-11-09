Suriya’s Scene vs Ramayana: How did the Tamil film hold its ground against the pan-India release this Diwali?

The Diwali box office has turned into a contest between two very different films. While Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 has emerged as the bigger commercial force, Suriya's Tamil action comedy Scene has managed to build its own audience despite the competition.

Released on 6 November, a day after Ramayana arrived in cinemas, Scene collected an estimated ₹19.15 crore net in India on its opening day. The film's three-day domestic collection reached ₹62.75 crore, while its worldwide gross stood at ₹116.65 crore, according to figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Ramayana, meanwhile, opened on 5 November and collected ₹64.85 crore net in India on its first day. Its four-day domestic net collection reached ₹238.85 crore by Sunday, 8 November. The film's worldwide gross was estimated at ₹499.20 crore, putting it close to the ₹500 crore mark within its first four days.

The difference in the overall numbers is considerable. However, Scene has managed to hold its position, particularly among Tamil-speaking audiences. Its performance also shows that a large pan-India release does not automatically take away the audience for a regional film during a major festive window.

Scene sees growth over its first three days Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene opened with ₹19.15 crore net in India across 6,167 shows. The Tamil version contributed ₹16.15 crore from 4,878 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹3 crore from 1,289 shows. Its opening-day worldwide gross was reported at ₹34.25 crore, including around ₹12 crore from overseas markets.

The film's collections improved over the next two days. It earned an estimated ₹20.35 crore on its second day, followed by ₹23.25 crore on Sunday. This took its three-day India net total to ₹62.75 crore. Its overseas gross reached ₹43.75 crore, taking the worldwide figure to ₹116.65 crore.

The rise over the weekend is important because Scene did not have the same scale of release or marketing push as Ramayana. It also faced competition from other festive releases, including Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2.

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Ramayana leads, but Tamil Nadu offers a different picture Ramayana has been the clear leader in overall box office collections. Its Sunday earnings alone stood at ₹56.15 crore net in India, taking its four-day domestic total to ₹238.85 crore. The film was screened across 21,770 shows on Sunday and sold an estimated 23.54 lakh tickets.

However, its performance across languages has not been uniform. The Hindi version contributed the largest share on Sunday, collecting ₹36.75 crore. The Kannada version earned ₹7.25 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹6.25 crore. The Tamil version collected ₹3.15 crore, while Malayalam brought in ₹2.75 crore.

Interestingly, the Tamil version recorded an estimated occupancy of 87.5% on Sunday, among the highest across the film's language versions. This suggests that the film has also found an audience in the southern market, even as local Tamil releases continue to draw viewers.

The release timing had made the clash particularly interesting. Ramayana was designed as a large-scale pan-India film, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Scene, on the other hand, was a Tamil-led production with a Malayalam filmmaker and actors, giving it a different appeal.

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The film is directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for Malayalam films such as Romancham and Aavesham. It stars Suriya as Inbaraj, an unconventional police officer, with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in key roles. The film also marks Jithu Madhavan's Tamil debut and Nazriya's return to Tamil cinema after a 12-year gap.

What the box office numbers say At this stage, Scene is nowhere close to matching Ramayana in total collections. But the two films are not competing on equal terms. One is a major multi-language epic with a reported massive production scale, while the other is a Tamil action comedy relying on its lead star, filmmaker and regional audience.

Variety India reported that Scene had collected ₹62.75 crore in India in its first three days and described it as Suriya's third hit of 2026, following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. It also noted that the film would need to sustain its run if it is to challenge Karuppu, which reportedly collected ₹198.18 crore in India.