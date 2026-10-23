Suriya's Scene: What's brewing in Dubai ahead of Diwali clash? Plot, cast, budget and more

Suriya's upcoming Tamil film Scene is preparing for a major promotional event in Dubai on October 25, ahead of its scheduled Diwali release on November 6. Directed by Jithu Madhavan and featuring Nazriya Nazim and Naslen alongside Suriya, the film is expected to face competition from Mookuthi Amman 2 and Ramayana: Part 1 at the box office. With less than two weeks remaining before its theatrical debut, attention has turned to the makers' overseas promotional plans, the film's storyline and its production details.

Inside Suriya's Scene Dubai event: Venue, date and expected announcements According to a report by Cinema Express, the makers of Scene are planning a pre-release event at Silicon Central Mall in Dubai on October 25.

The gathering is expected to bring members of the cast and crew together with fans in the UAE as the film enters its final promotional phase.

There is speculation that the event could also serve as a platform for the film's trailer or audio launch. However, the production team has yet to officially confirm whether either will take place.

The Dubai event comes ahead of the film's November 6 release, with its promotional campaign already under way through music releases and updates about the cast.

What is Suriya's Scene about? Plot and character details Although the makers have kept the central storyline under wraps, Suriya is reportedly portraying a police officer in Scene. Further details about his character, the film's genre and the broader narrative have not been officially disclosed.

The project marks a new collaboration between Suriya and filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, whose previous directorial ventures include Romancham and Aavesham.

Madhavan's involvement has brought attention to how the filmmaker will present Suriya in his upcoming Tamil project.

Nazriya Nazim and Naslen also play important roles in the film. The recently released song Aeroplane has offered audiences a glimpse of the relationship between Suriya and Nazriya's characters, although the nature of their connection remains undisclosed.

Scene cast: Who stars alongside Suriya and Nazriya Nazim? The film brings together actors from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

Suriya leads the cast alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. Other confirmed cast members include Jai, Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan.

The project also marks a significant collaboration for composer Sushin Shyam, who is making his Tamil debut with the film.

Two songs, Aathi Iva Yarraa and Aeroplane, have already been released as part of the promotional campaign.

Scene budget, producers and technical crew: What is known so far? Scene is produced by Suriya and Jyotika. While the project has attracted attention because of its lead actor and director, its official production budget has not been disclosed.

The makers have also not announced a verified figure for the film's production and promotional expenditure.

The technical team includes:

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Producers: Suriya and Jyotika

Music composer: Sushin Shyam

Cinematographer: Vineeth Augustian

Editor: Ajmal Sabu

Production designer: Ashwini Kale

Stunt choreographer: Chethan D'Souza

With Shyam and Madhavan both entering Tamil cinema through the project, Scene brings together several creative professionals associated with Malayalam films.

Scene release date: Diwali box office clash with Mookuthi Amman 2 and Ramayana Scene is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 6, setting up a three-way theatrical contest during the Diwali release window.

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According to the reported release schedule, the film will open alongside Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 and Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

The simultaneous releases will place three productions featuring established stars before audiences during the festive period.