Survivor 49 episode 1 recap, cast, elimination spoilers, winner predictions

The most anticipated Survivor's new season is creating waves online after its return on September 24 with an extended 2-hour season premiere. In the fierce battle to become the next Sole Survivor and claim the coveted $1 million prize money, 18 contestants took to the Fiji beach on Wednesday night, marking the beginning of an intense fight to survive in the face of challenging tasks.

Survivor 49 cast Jeff officially kicked off the game of Survivor 49 and announced the names for this year’s tribes:

Kele Tribe - Blue * Alex

* Kimberly “Annie”

* Jake

* Jeremiah

* Nicole

* Sophi

Hina Tribe - Yellow * Jason

* Kristina

* Matt

* Michelle “MC”

* Sophie

* Steven

Uli Tribe - Red * Jawan

* Nate

* Rizo Rizado

* Sage

* Savannah

* Shannon

Survivor 49 episode 1 recap All eyes are now on Hina tribe after it emerged as the winning tribe of the first challenge of Survivor 49. To win supplies for their tribes, the teams had to work together to race down the beach and gather a series of crates to complete a puzzle before climbing on top and ringing the bell.

Catch some glimpses of Survivor 49 episode 1 here:

Survivor 49 winner predictions Fans and former players made their predictions about the Sole Survivor of Season 49 using pre-season interviews, sneak peek footage, and their general “Survivor” intuition.

Five-time “Survivor” player and recent two-time series champion Parvati Shallow suggested that Michelle “MC” would win ahead of the premiere. In an interview with “The Morning Show,” Parvati Shallow revealed that the believed 29-year-old fitness trainer Michelle Chukwujekwu, “has a really good chance. She was an alternate last season and she got picked for this season, so I feel like she’s a lucky lady.”

