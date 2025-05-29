Survivor 50 cast unveiled: Mike White, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth and more return; Watch all season recap here

The Survivor Season 50 has been confirmed officially by the makers. Recently, the show host Jeff Probst announced the 24 returning players who will be starring in the upcoming season.

Survivor 50 As quoted by Variety, the upcoming season is set to “push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before.”

For the first time in the history of the show, fans were given the power to decide the fate of the game. Earlier this year, viewers voted on major elements of the upcoming season, including the presence of hidden idols, the continuation of fire-making challenges, and the return of the live finale and a reunion in Los Angeles.

Speaking at a recent panel for the CBS series, the host shared his surprise to fans voting in favour of a twist-free Season 50.

“Maybe there’s some of you here today who want a season with no idols, no switches. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be more boring than you think,” he said as per Variety. “So I’m hoping people vote to let the players play, and that they want idols in the game, but we’ll see. It’s fun to watch the tallies. We’ve done a couple. You voted on things already. It’s very fun to see. I nervously click the link sent to me, thinking, ‘Please be something fun.’”

Survivor 50 winning prize The Survivor first debuted in 2000. The winner of Season 50 will take home the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize.

Meet the Survivor 50 cast The Survivor Season 50 cast includes:

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty - Seasons 1, 8

Colby Donaldson - Seasons 2, 8, 20

Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick - Seasons 10, 11, 20

Cirie Fields - Seasons 12, 16, 20, 34

Ozzy Lusth - Seasons 13, 16, 23, 34

Benjamin “Coach” Wade - Seasons 18, 20, 23

Aubry Bracco - Seasons 32, 34, 38

Chrissy Hofbeck - Season 35

Christian Hubicki - Season 37

Angelina Keeley - Season 37

Mike White - Season 37

Rick Devens - Season 38

Jonathan Young - Season 42

Dee Vallardes - Season 45 winner

Emily Flippen - Season 45

Q Burdette - Season 46

Tiffany Ervin - Season 46

Charlie Davis - Season 46

Genevieve Mushaluk - Season 47

Kamilla Karthigesu - Season 48

Kyle Fraser - Season 48 winner

Joseph Hunter - Season 48

In addition to these names, there will also be two players who competed in the upcoming Season 49.

Where to watch Survivor 50 and all other seasons Survivor Season 50 will premiere on CBS in Spring 2026.