Survivor 50 cast unveiled: Mike White, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth and more return; Watch all season recap here

The Survivor Season 50 has been confirmed officially by the makers. Recently, the show host Jeff Probst announced the 24 returning players who will be starring in the upcoming season.
As quoted by Variety, the upcoming season is set to “push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before.”
For the first time in the history of the show, fans were given the power to decide the fate of the game. Earlier this year, viewers voted on major elements of the upcoming season, including the presence of hidden idols, the continuation of fire-making challenges, and the return of the live finale and a reunion in Los Angeles.
Speaking at a recent panel for the CBS series, the host shared his surprise to fans voting in favour of a twist-free Season 50.
“Maybe there’s some of you here today who want a season with no idols, no switches. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be more boring than you think,” he said as per Variety. “So I’m hoping people vote to let the players play, and that they want idols in the game, but we’ll see. It’s fun to watch the tallies. We’ve done a couple. You voted on things already. It’s very fun to see. I nervously click the link sent to me, thinking, ‘Please be something fun.’”
The Survivor first debuted in 2000. The winner of Season 50 will take home the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize.
The Survivor Season 50 cast includes:
Jenna Lewis-Dougherty - Seasons 1, 8
Colby Donaldson - Seasons 2, 8, 20
Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick - Seasons 10, 11, 20
Cirie Fields - Seasons 12, 16, 20, 34
Ozzy Lusth - Seasons 13, 16, 23, 34
Benjamin “Coach” Wade - Seasons 18, 20, 23
Aubry Bracco - Seasons 32, 34, 38
Chrissy Hofbeck - Season 35
Christian Hubicki - Season 37
Angelina Keeley - Season 37
Mike White - Season 37
Rick Devens - Season 38
Jonathan Young - Season 42
Dee Vallardes - Season 45 winner
Emily Flippen - Season 45
Q Burdette - Season 46
Tiffany Ervin - Season 46
Charlie Davis - Season 46
Genevieve Mushaluk - Season 47
Kamilla Karthigesu - Season 48
Kyle Fraser - Season 48 winner
Joseph Hunter - Season 48
In addition to these names, there will also be two players who competed in the upcoming Season 49.
Survivor Season 50 will premiere on CBS in Spring 2026.
Meanwhile, all 48 seasons of Survivor are currently available on Paramount+.