Survivor 50 full cast: Season 49 stars return for ‘In the Hands of the Fans’

CBS has released the list for Survivor 50’s cast members. This comes after the high-energy trailer, which aired amid the season 49 finale. Survivor 50, titled "In the Hands of the Fans”, will premiere on 25 February 2026, with a special three-hour episode at 8 PM on CBS and Paramount+, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Old School cast members (Seasons 1–20) Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains)

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty (Borneo, All-Stars)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs. Villains)

Benjamin “Coach” Wade (Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, South Pacific)

Cirie Fields (Panama — Exile Island, Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers, Australian Survivor: Australia v The World)

Ozzy Lusth (Cook Islands, Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites, South Pacific, Game Changers)

Middle Era cast members (Seasons 21–35) Chrissy Hofbeck (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Aubry Bracco (Kaôh Rōng, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction)

Late Modern / Pre–New Era cast members (Seasons 36–40) Christian Hubicki (David vs. Goliath)

Angelina Keeley (David vs. Goliath)

Mike White (David vs. Goliath)

Rick Devens (Edge of Extinction)

New Era cast members (Seasons 41–49) Jonathan Young (Survivor 42)

Dee Valladares (Survivor 45, Winner)

Emily Flippen (Survivor 45)

Charlie Davis (Survivor 46)

Quintavius “Q” Burdette (Survivor 46)

Tiffany Nicole Ervin (Survivor 46)

Genevieve Mushaluk (Survivor 47)

Joe Hunter (Survivor 48)

Kamilla Karthigesu (Survivor 48)

Kyle Fraser (Survivor 48, Winner)

Savannah Louie (Survivor 49, Winner)

Rizo Velovic (Survivor 49)

Host Jeff Probst on Survivor 50 Survivor 50 is a milestone season, and the makers want to deliver the best to its loyal audience. Host and executive producer Jeff Probst recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Survivor 50 is very different “from anything we’ve ever done”.

He said just the trailer “gives you a sense of the scale, the vibe, the unpredictability”. “It captures the energy we’ve been building toward for a long time. The celebration of 50 starts the moment you watch that trailer,” he added.

FAQs When will Survivor 50 premiere? Survivor 50 will premiere at 8 PM on CBS and Paramount+.